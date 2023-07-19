CM Punk reportedly led a backstage talent meeting at the July 8 AEW Collision taping, which was held at the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. This is the same show that was headlined by Punk defeating ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a semifinals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

A new report from Fightful Select notes that several topics were discussed during the meeting, with talk on how Collision can separate itself from what fans see on Dynamite, including the finishes to some matches. They went over what is and what is not good for Collision, such as finishes, shenanigans and the like.

A significant part of the meeting had to do with how Collision has differentiated itself from Dynamite, so much that many of Dynamite’s usual detractors are now fans of the Collision product. It was noted that because of this, news of the meeting did not make its way to talents who are usually featured on Dynamite more than Collision, and to talents who were not there that night.

Talent at the meeting also discussed subjects such as some of AEW’s safety guidelines, as well as giving more promotion to AEW related projects and shows, especially the Fight Forever video game.

