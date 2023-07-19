WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik died of cardiac arrest, and suffered from other health issues before his passing.

As noted, Sheik passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday, June 7. You can click here for the statement from his family. No other details were announced at that time, but the family did say Sheik passed away peacefully. For those who missed it, you can click here for tributes from WWE, AEW, The Rock, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and others, and you can click here for a tribute from WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

In an update, a new report from TMZ Sports notes that Sheik died after going into cardiac arrest, according to his death certificate.

Sheik’s cause of death was ruled to be natural. It was also noted that he passed away in Georgia, which confirms Sheik died at home as he owned a house in Fayetteville, GA.

The death certificate also stated that Sheik suffered from congestive heart failure and hypertension before his passing.

