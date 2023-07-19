Kenny Omega is excited to test himself at tonight’s Blood & Guts matchup.

The Cleaner will be teaming with the Young Bucks, Adam Page, and his Golden Lover partner Kota Ibushi to battle the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Konosuke Takeshita) inside the steel structure, the third edition in AEW history.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated ahead of the match, Omega says he’s looking forward to seeing what the match brings out of him.

I’ve wrestled in Boston, but this is my first time at TD Garden, so it’s very cool. Up until my cage match against Moxley on Dynamite, I’d never been in a cage match. For years and years and years and years, that always eluded me. This is an even more rare opportunity with the double ring and double cage, and it’s another cool test for me.

Omega would then be asked about Ibushi being the Elite’s final partner, and how his presence will make the matchup all the more compelling.

It opens up even more possibilities for creativity. There is the story with the BCC, and the new opponents added to the story make it even more compelling.

Jon Moxley also spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up Blood & Guts. You can read what he had to say by clicking here.