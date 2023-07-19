Cody Rhodes has been of the WWE’s top stars since he returned in 2022, but the American Nightmare knows that the roster is as competitive as ever.

This was the topic of discussion during Cody’s recent chat with Denise Salcedo from Instinct Culture, where he was asked what he thinks the toughest part of the wrestling business currently is.

The toughest part is, we’re in a generation now, and one of the reasons why this has become one of the most successful and healthy time for pro wrestling or sports entertainment, one of the biggest challenges is you’re flanked by other guys and girls who could be in your spot and maybe are in your spot, and then you get it back. It’s not a negative thing. Politics are involved in any type of entertainment, but they’re really, I feel like been since removed because we have a bunch of grown men and women who are there now.

Cody explains how big named talents have adapted from where they originally started. He names Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins as prime examples.

Charlotte Flair is not NXT Charlotte. Seth Rollins is not The Shield Seth. Kevin Owens is not ROH Kevin Owens. They’ve experienced it, they’ve felt live crowds, they’ve understood booking, they’ve understood turning over money, everything, they’ve understood it, and now we’re all together.

Staying on Rollins, Cody says that he and the Visionary are constantly competing against one another to be the face of Monday Night Raw.

One of my favorite things and I think one of the reasons why I have been in the best position I’ve been in my career is because on the same show I compete with a guy, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, every week, and it’s not negative. He would like to be the Raw face, and I would like to be the Raw face. I don’t know, some weeks, maybe we trade it off, but that is what makes this good. Competition is what makes this good, and I needed to compete against the very best. Seth, I say he’s top three, one of the very best, Roman being one of the very best, that’s what been able to bring out the very best in me.

