WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of NXT on USA. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Make Em Tap”-Thea Hail wins via submission.

9. “Ready To Pop Off”-Ilja Dragunov cuts promo on Carmelo Hayes

8. “Ready Oro Not”-Oro Mensah picks up a win.

7. “Hardy Truth Handed Out”-Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer are victorious.

6. “Barking Up The Wrong Tree”-Carmelo Hayes bumps into the Schism.

5. “Getting The Bag”-Kiana James defeats Gigi Dolin.

4. “Allies No More”-Scrypts betrays Axiom.

3. “With Regards”-The Family outsmarts Gallus

2. “Tap Or Snap”-Thea Hail wants another shot at the NXT Women’s Title.

1. “Dirty Dom On Top”-Dominik Mysterio wins the NXT North American Title.