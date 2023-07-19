WWE superstar and former two-time world champion The Miz recently interviewed with Comic Book Nation to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the A-Lister revealing some details about a potential fourth season of the “Miz & Mrs” program that he does with his wife Maryse. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he and Maryse are working on getting a fourth season but it’s still up in the air:

Maryse and I are working on it, it’s still up in the air. We’re still trying to figure it all out. It’s not just throwing a show together and putting it on air, there’s a lot that goes into a show that Maryse and I are very proud of, that we love. Every episode of season one, two, and three are available on Peacock, and we have put everything in those.

How involved they both are with the show and happy with the success it has had:

We were involved with what’s going to be on there, the editing process, and we just made sure that we gave people moments, things that a family can sit down and watch and enjoy together, and we feel like we successfully did that. Now for season four, there’s just a lot that goes into getting it back up, on air, and going.

Elsewhere in the interview, Miz spoke about nearly getting cast as Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat movie reboot and how upset he was when it didn’t pan out that way. You can read about that here.

