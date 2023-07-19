Jon Moxley is ready for Blood & Guts.

The Death Rider spoke with Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated to hype the dangerous cage match, which will take place this evening on AEW Dynamite from the TD Garden Arena in Boston. Moxley will be leading the Blackpool Combat Club as they take on The Elite in a showdown that is expected to end their months long rivalry.

During his chat, Moxley spoke about the great city of Boston and how much he loves the historic TD Garden, home of the NBA’s Boston Celtics.

I f—ing love TD Garden and Boston. What a building, what a crowd. It’s going to be f—ing awesome.

Regarding the Elite, Moxley knows that this is the BCC’s chance to show the world that they are the dominant faction in AEW.

We’re going after the best, or at least the supposed best, in The Elite. The freaking company is named after them. Blood & Guts is our chance to plant our flag as the most dominant group in AEW.

Moxley ends his rant by once again reiterating how excited he is for the match, adding that he thinks this will be the first time the Elite has ever wrestled at the TD Garden before.

I’m f—ing excited as all hell to bring something very unique—our version of Blood & Guts—to those fans and all the history of pro wrestling in Boston. I don’t know if anyone in The Elite has ever wrestled in the TD Garden before.

