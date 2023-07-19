Warner Bros. Discovery is currently pushing cross promotion with AEW Dynamite and Discovery’s Shark Week to promote tonight’s Blood & Guts episode from Boston.

Shark Week mascot Chompie is currently backstage at the TD Garden in Boston, as seen on the Shark Week Instagram Stories. Former WCW and Impact star Shark Boy was brought in to the taping for the Shark Week promotion, as seen in the screenshots below.

Shark Week also released time lapse video of the Blood & Guts double cage being built inside the TD Garden. You can see the related post and screenshots below.

AEW also participated in the 2022 Shark Week promotion as the Fyter Fest Week 2 edition of AEW Dynamite on July 20 saw Chris Jericho defeat Eddie Kingston in a Barb Wire Everywhere Death Match with The Jericho Appreciation Society locked in a shark cage above the ring.

Discovery’s Shark Week begins on Sunday, July 23.

📹: Building a shark cage for tonight’s match with #AEWDynamite 🦈 Check out our Instagram stories today because #SharkWeek mascot Chompie will be getting in on the fun with @AEWonTV! pic.twitter.com/1VVJ5vYzGY — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 19, 2023

