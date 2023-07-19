Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus is now official for The Great American Bash.

Stacks and Tony D began really chasing Gallus and the NXT Tag Team Titles a few months back, but came up short at Stand & Deliver on April 1, in a Triple Threat that also included The Creed Brothers. They briefly feuded with Pretty Deadly, then the jail storyline with Tony D began. Tony’s homecoming from jail was held last night, and it was revealed that they tricked Gallus into a title shot. That title shot has now been confirmed for The Bash.

This will be just the third title shot for Stacks and Tony D. Besides the aforementioned Stand & Deliver Triple Threat, they also came up short against former champions The Creed Brothers on the August 2, 2022 NXT episode. Gallus captured the NXT Tag Team Titles at Vengeance Day on February 4, by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Pretty Deadly, Chase U, and former champions The New Day. Since then they have had 5 successful title defenses.

The 2023 NXT Great American Bash Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, July 30 from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Submission Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey) (c)

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.