AEW’s Thanksgiving Week tradition of running Chicago will continue this year.

AEW Dynamite was held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on November 23 of last year, and the same venue on November 24, 2021. Now Fightful Select reports that AEW will be back in Chicago this year on November 22. The arena was not confirmed.

Thanksgiving Week in the Chicago area will be interesting this year as Dynamite is scheduled for November 22, and the Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown is scheduled for the Allstate Arena on November 24, then the Survivor Series Premium Live Event is scheduled for the same venue on Saturday, November 25.

AEW’s next stop in Chicago will be Dynamite and Rampage tapings on August 30 at the NOW Arena, then a live Collision on September 2 at the United Center, then the 2023 All Out pay-per-view on September 3, also at the United Center.

AEW has not announced the Thanksgiving Week Dynamite as of this writing.

