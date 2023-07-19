Britt Baker already has an opponent in mind for next year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 3 pay-per-view.

The DMD spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Cam Heyward from the Not Just Football program, where she named international superstar Mercedes Moné as the person she would most like to face at the crossover event, which will be the third show done by AEW and NJPW since the concept began back in 2022.

There is a very famous female wrestler, who used to go by the name of Sasha Banks, now she’s Mercedes Mone. She is on the circuit. She got injured, but when she heals up, I think anyone and everyone wants to see her in some capacity all over the wrestling scene. She’s not in WWE anymore so she can do whatever she wants.

Baker adds that Mercedes has found success on her own following her very public departure of WWE back in 2022, something that she thinks is really cool.

She’s in New Japan right now, but she’s not exclusive to them. Just to see somebody of that caliber going out there and doing her thing on her own without the machine behind her and still succeeding is really cool.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)