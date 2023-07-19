Lance Archer sends a message to the AEW roster, specifically the world champion MJF.

The Murderhawk Monster spoke with Bill Apter from WrestleBinge about why he’s been absent from AEW over the last few months. He jokes that it’s because Tony Khan wants to protect his roster.

They’re scared to death of me, that’s what’s going on. They’re trying to save the roster. If I come back, then everybody dies.

Archer would later be asked about MJF and how he feels about the Devil’s current run as world champion. He says that MJF is one of the best in the business, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t still want to beat him to death.

I wanna kick his fucking ass. A, he’s the champion, so I wanna be the champion. B, his attitude is what it is. C, you’ve got to fight the best if you want to be the best, and right now, he’s the best in AEW, he’s one of the best in the business,

This past Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts VII Archer had a chance to dethrone AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, who has record 20+ defenses of the title. Unfortunately for Archer, he would lose by countout.

(H/T and transcribed Fightful)