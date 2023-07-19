GCW is making history once again.

The popular promotion announced today on Twitter that they will be debuting at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event takes place on October 12th and will feature your favorite GCW stars in action. However, a card has yet to be released.

Korakuen Hall opened in the early 1960s and has been a home for Japanese professional wrestling ever since. NJPW, AJPW, NOAH, DDT-Pro, and multiple other promotions have run events from the venue.

GCW’s post also includes a look at their recent tours in Japan, which have all been sold-out shows. Check out the full promotional ad below.