Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Champion.

OC defeated Lance Archer at this evening’s AEW Battle of the Belts VII from Calgary. The Murderhawk Monster was dominating the champ, but got trapped on the outside as referee Bryce Remsburg’s count reached nine. Cassidy then hit a big haymaker and beat the count to win via count-out. This marks his 26th successful title defense since winning it from PAC last year fall. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Orange Cassidy is a fighting champion but can he overcome the strength of Lance Archer? Watch #AEWBOTBVII LIVE on TNT!@OrangeCassidy | @LanceHoyt pic.twitter.com/I3aTgsaHwZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023

Orange Cassidy just fought out of the Black Out! Watch #AEWBOTBVII LIVE on TNT!@OrangeCassidy | @LanceHoyt pic.twitter.com/e6ueLzkBwT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023

Lance Archer is fighting Orange Cassidy and the entire Security Team! Watch #AEWBOTBVII LIVE on TNT!@OrangeCassidy | @LanceHoyt pic.twitter.com/0r3hG9LL49 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023

Lance Archer just suplexed Orange Cassidy ACROSS THE RING! Watch #AEWBOTBVII LIVE on TNT!@OrangeCassidy | @LanceHoyt pic.twitter.com/AfR4NAcUje — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023

Full results to Battle of the Belts VII can be found here.