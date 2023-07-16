Trinity is your new IMPACT Knockouts Champion.

The former WWE star defeated Deonna Purrazzo at this evening’s Slammiversary pay-per-view in the co-main event. The two top talents brought the fight to one another, with Trinity picking up the win via submission to begin her first reign as Knockouts Champion. This ended Purrazzo’s third Knockouts reign at 91 days. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

This was the fifth title change on Slammiversary. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly won the Knockouts tag team titles, Kenny King captured the IMPACT Digital Media title,Lio Rush won the X-Division title, and Subculture became the new tag team champions.