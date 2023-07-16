SANADA is coming back to IMPACT Wrestling.

The promotion announced that the NJPW star and current reigning IWGP World Champion will be competing at the August 27th Emergence event, which takes place from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Canada.

BREAKING: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @seiyasanada returns to IMPACT at #Emergence on August 27 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto! @njpw1972 Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/T1l6nzOxmL pic.twitter.com/jqTmb5kAg2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023

SANADA is no stranger to IMPACT. He competed for the promotion when they were will referred to as TNA between 2014-2015, where he was a one-time X-Division Champion. He would sign with NJPW in 2016 and has remained there ever since.