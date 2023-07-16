Jon Moxley has accomplished a lot as a pro wrestler, but now the Death Rider has another accolade to add to his resume.

The AEW superstar won a gold medal in a jiu-jitsu tournament at today’s NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship in Ohio. Moxley competed in a 30-years-old-and-up division at super heavyweight (225 to 249.9 lbs.). ESPN’s Marc Raimondi revealed the news on Twitter.

AEW's Jon Moxley won his division in a jiu-jitsu tournament Saturday in Ohio. Moxley took home gold in the men's beginner 30-years-old-and-up no-gi division at super heavyweight (225 to 249.9 lbs.). Tournament was the NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 16, 2023

Jon Moxley gets first place at the NAGA wrestling tournament. Nora is so proud of her dad. 😀 pic.twitter.com/ixmx0d4RXt — 🤘RoCktHiS_mIkE🤘 (@RockthisM) July 15, 2023

This will do wonders for Moxley’s confidence as he and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club prepare to face The Golden Elite in Blood & Guts this Wednesday from the TD Garden arena in Boston.