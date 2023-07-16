A Trios Championship match has been announced for the July 22nd edition of AEW Collision.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) and Daddy Ass will be taking on the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) in a rematch from Double or Nothing. On that night, the House of Black were victorious and retained their titles in a wild back-and-forth affair that saw Malakai pick up the win after nailing Daddy Ass with the Blackout. The group announced the bout on tonight’s edition of Collision from Calgary.

The House of Black have held the Trios title since for 133 days. They won the gold from the Elite at AEW Revolution.

It was also revealed that The Acclaimed will battle QTV on Friday’s Royal Rampage program.