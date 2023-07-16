Some sever weather caused a blackout in the AEW Battle of the Belts VII television feed.

Tonight’s show took place from Calgary, Alberta, Canada and immediately followed AEW’s weekly Collision program, which saw Ricky Starks and Willow crowned as the winners of the annual Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Toni Storm was defending her AEW Women’s Championship against Taya Valyrie when suddenly the feed was lost. After a few moments, TNT started airing last week’s edition of Collision (July 8th) until the feed eventually picked back up.

When it did, Ian Riccaboni told viewers that due to a severe storm a satellite was knocked out causing the broken feed. While the rest of the show aired without a problem fans who were watching at home were unable to catch the finish of the Storm and Valkyrie title match. Storm picked up the win after hitting her Storm-Zero piledriver.

It was later revealed that fans can watch the full AEW women’s title match on the TNT app.

As stated on the AEW Battle of the Belts broadcast, the full Taya Valkyrie/Toni Storm match can be seen on demand as part of the full show on the TNT app. A weather issue in Calgary knocked out the satellite feed temporarily, causing viewers to miss the ending. — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) July 16, 2023

The weather is wild in Calgary, but our picture is back for Battle of the Belts! #AEWBOTBVII pic.twitter.com/URe3dRnsjN — The Super Kick Society (@TheSuperKickPod) July 16, 2023

The stream cut during the AEW Women's World Championship Match due to weather problems, Toni Storm retained the AEW Women's World Championship. #AEWBOTBVII They mentioned it on-air once the stream returned. pic.twitter.com/misw7D4tvM — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) July 16, 2023