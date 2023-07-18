AEW superstar and former women’s champion Britt Baker recently appeared on the Not Just Football with Cam Heyward program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the DMD’s thoughts on Thunder Rosa and how she thinks La Mera Mera is a terrific wrestler despite not liking her very much. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

If she gets mad when injuries occur:

When injuries happen, sometimes yes, sometimes no. There are so many things that can go wrong, and most of the time, 90% of the time, they don’t. Wrestling is inches away from being a career-ending injury if it’s mistimed or miscalculated. Most of the time, it’s an honest mistake or a timing issue. You can’t be mad about that. If someone is getting wild and crazy and shooting in the ring, yeah, I’m going to be ticked off.

On Thunder Rosa:

I will say in AEW, I’ve never had a moment in the ring where I was like, ‘I’m going to mess this person up.’ For the most part, we have a really professional locker room, which I’m very thankful for. My differences aside, I don’t like Thunder Rosa, but she’s still a good wrestler, I have to give that to her.

