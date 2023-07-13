AEW’s Britt Baker made an appearance on Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, where she discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star talked about wanting to see a women’s Blood and Guts match in the promotion.

“Blood and Guts would be awesome to have a women’s match in, Blood and Guts. I hope before I retire that we have, that’s a regular feature of the Blood and Guts show because I guess not a pay-per-view, it’s a show, but just to have the female presence and I think that would be such a spectacle. We have some crazy girls in AEW who would be willing to put their bodies on the line, and I think that match would really deliver. Then obviously someday when, when the planet’s aligned to have a female main event on a pay-per-view, we haven’t had that yet. And it’s so tough because we have some of the greatest wrestlers in the world, and I understand that. So to be asked, the main event of pay-per-view is an immense amount of pressure. And it’s not that we don’t; the women aren’t talented enough to do it. It’s just we are so lucky that we have so many of the best wrestlers in the world.”

