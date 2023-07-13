Britt Baker talks AEW All In London.

The DMD spoke about the upcoming historic event from Wembley Stadium during a recent interview on the My Love Letter To Pro Wrestling podcast with host Mark Andrews. Baker would be asked whether the show is as important to AEW as it is to the people in England who plan on attending. The former women’s champion responded with the following:

I would say yes, and even more so because we’ve never been there, we’ve never been to the U.K. as a company, as a whole. So, it’s a new territory and it’s the biggest stage you could ask to perform on. If you would’ve told me when I signed my AEW contract that we would be wrestling in a nearly sold out Wembley, I would’ve said you’re insane.

Later, Baker says that AEW is feeling the pressure because they want to make a really good impression with some many eyes on them.

I thought 10,000 people was crazy, if I never wrestled in front of 10,000 people, I would have been thrilled. We’re definitely feeling the pressure of this one too, we want to have the greatest show we’ve ever done because there are so many eyes on this, we want to have a great first impression.

