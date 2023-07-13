Britt Baker made an appearance on Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, where she discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star was asked about her dream opponent, which she named Deonna Purrazzo and Charlotte Flair.

“I have so many; I’m so bad at this question because I have so many. As far as tugging on my heartstrings, one of my best friends in the whole world is Deonna Purrazzo. And she is like this, crossing a forbidden door. That is definitely someone I would kill to have a match with, not let alone at Wembley Stadium. And then let’s go the other forbidden door the other way. I always say I would love to have a match with Charlotte Flair. I think she’s one of the best that’s ever done it. And people, no matter what you say about her, she’s always proving people wrong. And I think she, it’s very admirable. Her attitude, her poise is everything about her.”

