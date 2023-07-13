Matt Menard has a way with words.

The AEW star and member of the Jericho Appreciation Society spoke about a promo he cut back in January of 2022, which saw him use the phrase ‘Suck My Ass’ to his opponents. Menard spoke about this topic during a recent episode of the Daddy Magic Show, where he recalled going to Tony Khan and asking if he could use the phrase on television.

I remember another time, ‘suck my ass’, I wanted to get on TV. I actually got it on. That was a struggle because we have a list of stuff that we’re not supposed to say. I remember this right to Tony [Khan], ‘Suck my ass, is that okay?’ So they’re going through the list, and it’s not on the list. ‘Suck my ass’, not on the list. I guess you can say it. So I said it.

Menard later revealed that former three-time world champion CM Punk was walking by right when he said ‘Suck My Ass,’ a phrase that popped the Second City Saint on the spot.

This is like early January 2022. I remember we were in New Jersey, in the Street Fight, me, Jeff, Garcia against [Santana and Ortiz] and Eddie Kingston. Go back and watch that, the Mark Henry, ‘It’s time for the main event’ promo, yeah, I say, ‘Suck my ass.’ I remember saying it, and CM Punk walking by, and he was just dying. He’s like, ‘Did you just say suck my ass?’ You’re damn right I did.

You can check out the full Daddy Magic Show below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)