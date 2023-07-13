Matt Hardy gives his thoughts on Jerry Lynn.

The Broken One spoke about Lynn on the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast, where he praised the current AEW producer for being an incredible in-ring talent, one who was overlooked during his days competing. Lynn did shine while he was in ECW and was always commended for being an incredible worker, but didn’t connect with fans when he briefly wrestled for WWE.

Hardy begins by commenting on today’s pro wrestling scene and how fans are much more appreciative of a wrestler by their in-ring skills rather than promo work.

I think in this day and age [wrestlers who aren’t known for their promos can succeed without managers] because wrestling has changed so much. I feel like back in the day, it was much more important to have a personality, and you had to really care emotionally about the performer. That was the character, in general. You had to kind of care about that person to really be invested in them. I think now the wrestling fans have just changed a lot; where if someone can go out and they can do a kick-ass match. They have a ‘high work rate,’ you know, if those guys can come out and put on a fiver or five-star match, as all these young kids talk about, I think people are excited and seeing them.

This prompts Hardy to being discussing Lynn, a man he believes would be very over in today’s industry.

I think in this day and age, if you would have taken Jerry Lynn from WWE, who Jerry Lynn is actually a very funny guy and he’s very enjoyable got a great personality, but [Vince McMahon], I don’t think Vince saw a lot of personality in him. Vince was like, ‘Oh, there’s really not much I can do with him.’ So he didn’t do much with him,” said Hardy. “If you had Jerry Lynn in his prime in the 2023 wrestling talent pool, it would be very different. Jerry Lynn would be one of the most over guys on the entire show, and there’s a few other guys I can think about that would kind of fall in that category.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Hardy spoke about the WWE Great Balls of Fire event from 2017 and what the backstage reaction was to the odd event name. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)