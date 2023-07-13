Los Lotharios have been given their last names back.

As of this week’s WWE NXT episode, Angel is officially known as Angel Garza once again, while Humberto is back to being billed as Humberto Carrillo.

WWE has confirmed the change on their official roster pages.

WWE originally dropped Los Lotharios’ last names in November 2021. Angel indicated in September 2022 that he may be getting his last name back, but WWE continued billing them by their first names only.

The WWE Draft pool posted to the WWE website back in April listed the cousins by their full names, but WWE continued using just Angel and Humberto. They worked just one RAW match following the Draft, and that was the WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contender Battle Royal on May 15. They arrived in NXT on the June 13 episode, attacking Axiom and Scrypts after their Handicap Match win over Dabba-Kato. They were later seen watching a brawl with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, and Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. Kelly Kincaid asked why they came to NXT, and Angel said there’s a lot of excitement in NXT so they want to be part of it. Since then, Angel and Humberto have kept their eyes on the tag team division, including NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus.

As seen below, this week’s NXT show saw Los Lotharios approach Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon backstage to invite them for a night out so that they can “put smiles back on their faces.” Feroz and Leon turned them down, then Dragon Lee and NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer interrupted to make sure Feroz and Leon were OK. The two tag teams had a few words before Los Lotharios walked off. WWE later announced Angel and Humberto vs. Lee and Frazer for next Tuesday’s episode.

