MJF is a big strong boy.

The AEW world champion took to Twitter to comment on his feat of strength on last night’s episode of Dynamite, where he body slammed Big Bill during his Blind Eliminator tag team semifinal matchup. The Salt of the Earth had been teasing a slam on Bill the entire matchup, but kept coming up short. However, he finally managed to slam the Seven Foot monster at the bout’s peak, which led to him and his tag partner, Adam Cole, picking up the victory.

One day later, MJF celebrates the moment by mimicking the vibe of Hulk Hogan, who famously slammed Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3. The champ writes, “I’ll never forget the day I body slammed the 500 pound Big Bill in front of 90k screaming fans in the Saskatoon Silverdom with my brochacho Adam Cole, Brother.”

Check out his tweet below, including a video of the slam, below.

I’ll never forget the day I body slammed the 500 pound Big Bill in front of 90k screaming fans in the Saskatoon Silverdom with my brochacho Adam Cole, Brother. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 13, 2023