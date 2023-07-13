WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made an appearance on Out of Character to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

His outrageous wardrobes in WWE:

“The inspiration for the visionary character was really kind of a throwback in a lot of ways. It’s very much just a larger than life kind of cult personality type character. I had some inspiration from other places outside of wrestling, but like, when I was looking at characters and wrestling, I was just looking at like a Macho Man Randy Savage, I was looking at Ric Flair. I was looking at Superstar Billy Graham, and these people who were just, you know, over the top, Gorgeous George, and I was just looking around, and there just didn’t seem to be anything like that in modern wrestling executed at a high level, so I just started the ball rolling, and it just snowballed, and here we are. It’s probably my most favorite thing I’ve ever done. I’m having the most fun on a week to week basis as I’ve ever had in a wrestling ring, and after 20 years of doing it, that’s pretty awesome for me.”

Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, and KSI wrestling in WWE:

“I knew wrestling against Logan Paul was going to be huge in its own way because there are so many people that know who Logan Paul is that have no idea what WWE is. We’re still in the ongoing stages of melding those two fan bases. I knew that it was going to be a great opportunity for me to have a spotlight with a guy who has just a megaphone on him no matter what he does. To be a part of that and to try to really take my act to the next level and to get it in front of people that may have never seen it before, I was really looking forward to that. Obviously Logan, I didn’t know what to expect entirely. I had not really worked with him at all prior to Royal Rumble, but super athletic, so I knew going in we were going to be able to kind of work with that and it turned out to be one of my favorite WrestleMania matches I’ve ever had actually,”

“Logan Paul and Bad Bunny are two total reasons that I know I’m not hip I am with it no more. I had no idea who these people were before they came to WWE and KSI, same thing. I’m too old man. Too old. I’m not cool anymore, and so, I don’t know what’s going on with the kids, but when he took his little face mask off and that prime bottle, the whole arena knew who he was. We got a nice close up on his face. Kudos to our production team and our cameraman. Everybody thought they all knew who he was and I was like, well, there’s another one. I’m just a cranky old man. That’s me now. I was really happy that he got involved. He did a tremendous job. He was really excited to be a part of WrestleMania and we couldn’t ask for a better Prime bottle.”