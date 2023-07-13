The final two matches have been revealed for Saturday’s AEW Battle of The Belts VII special.

Taya Valkyrie will challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm at Battle of The Belts.

Valkyrie defeated Izzy McQueen at Wednesday’s Rampage tapings, but was then confronted by Storm and Saraya. This led to Valkyrie challenging Storm to the title match at Battle of The Belts, and that challenge was accepted as Storm promised to embarrass Valkyrie in front of her countrymen and family members. This will be Storm’s third TV title defense since capturing the strap from Jamie Hayter at Double Or Nothing on May 28. She retained over Skye Blue on the June 14 Dynamite, then retained over Willow Nightingale at Forbidden Door II.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Lance Archer Battle of The Belts.

Archer defeated Trent Beretta at Wednesday’s Rampage tapings, then laid out Chuck Taylor. He warned that the Best Friends would die if Cassidy didn’t come to the ring, and this led to the title match being made for Saturday. Archer went to chokeslam Cassidy but Jake Roberts talked him out of it, saying he wouldn’t be able to win the title that way. This was Archer’s first AEW match since defeating Bryce Cannon at the March 24 Elevation tapings, and his first match on one of the main AEW TV shows since defeating Bryce Saturn on the February 24 Rampage episode, which was his first AEW match of 2023, and his return to AEW action following the loss to Ricky Starks on the November 18, 2022 Rampage. This will be Cassidy’s 26th title defense since winning the title from PAC on the October 12, 2022 Dynamite. He last retained over Daniel Garcia, NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., and ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata at Forbidden Door.

Battle of The Belts VII will mark the first-ever singles match between Valkyrie and Storm, and Archer and Cassidy.

You can click here for full Rampage spoilers to air tomorrow night.

In addition to Valkyrie vs. Storm and Archer vs. Cassidy, AEW previously announced Shawn Spears vs. AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus for Battle of The Belts VII.

Battle of The Belts VII will air live this Saturday from the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The show will air at 10pm ET, right after the live AEW Collision episode goes off the air.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.