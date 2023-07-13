The July 14 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Below are spoilers:

* Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee defeated Angelo Parker and Matt Menard

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Izzy McQueen. After the match, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Saraya came out to confront Valkyrie. Valkyrie challenged Storm to a title match at Battle of the Belts. Storm ended up accepting the challenge, and said she will embarrass Valkyrie in front of her countrymen and family members

* Lance Archer defeated Trent Beretta. Jake Roberts was with Archer, while Chuck Taylor was with Trent. After the match, Archer laid out Taylor and challenged AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy for a match at Battle of the Belts. Archer threatened to kill the Best Friends if Cassidy didn’t come out. Cassidy came out and Archer ended up going for a chokeslam but Roberts talked him out of it, saying he wouldn’t be able to win the title that way

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Mentallo

* Willow Nightingale defeated ROH World Women’s Champion Athena to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

