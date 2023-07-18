WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Raw. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Messy Business”-Shinsuke Nakamura attacks Tommaso Ciampa after Ciampa causes a DQ.

9. “One More Match”-Finn Balor confronts Seth Rollins and demands another match.

8. “See You At SummerSlam”-Ronda Rousey challenges Shayna Baszler to a match at SummerSlam.

7. “No Help Needed”-GUNTHER promises Drew McIntyre that he will lose at SummerSlam.

6. “Where It Hurts The Most”-Ricochet cuts a promo on Logan Paul.

5. “Path To Stratus”-Becky Lynch gets her match with Trish Stratus under a few conditions.

4. “Viking Raiders Rule”-The Viking Raiders defeat Alpha Academy in a Viking Rules match.

3. “New Champions”-Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville win the women’s tag championships.

2. “Kimura Catastrophe”-Brock Lesnar traps Cody in the kimura lock during a brawl.

1. “Morgan’s Retribution”-Liv Morgan attacks Rhea Ripley. Sami and KO retain the tag titles.