NWA has released today’s edition of its weekly Youtube episodic, Powerrr. The full episode and lineup can be found below.

NWA Women’s Television Champion Kenzie Paige defends against Samantha Starr

Colby Corino vs. Alex Taylor

World TV Champion Thomas Latimer vs. Mario Pardua

Matt Cardona addresses the NWA

Daisey Kill and Talos vs. Magic Jake Dumas and Cody James

The Fixers vs. The Spectaculars