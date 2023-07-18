Trinity loved getting to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo.

The Glow Queen defeated the Virtuosa at this past Saturday’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view to become the company’s new Knockouts Champion. She spoke about the showdown during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

Trinity begins by showering Purrazzo with praise, stating that she had never had such a physical match like that and feels honored that she got to share the ring with her.

I’ve never had a match like that. Deonna is incredible in the ring. I had to step up to match her intensity and energy, and matching her style was a challenge, too. She is the hardest opponent I’ve had to face in my career, and I feel so honored to have shared the ring with her.

The finish of the bout saw Trinity tap out Purrazzo, who is a submission specialist herself. That was something the two discussed when planning out every portion of the matchup.

We put so much thought into every part of this match. I’m so happy we got it right. Deonna made me dig deep and fight through it. That’s my story. The struggle makes it real. It also makes it beautiful.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trinity spoke about how she nearly quit wrestling after her WWE walkout. You can read about that here.