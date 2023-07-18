Trinity walked out of WWE in 2022 and felt like she would never return to wrestling. Now she is the Knockouts Champion of IMPACT Wrestling.

The 35-year-old star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, which was conducted after her huge win at this weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. The champ is asked about how she feels in IMPACT following her very public departure in WWE. She says she is very grateful to have an opportunity to rewrite her story.

This is only the beginning. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity Impact is giving me to prove myself. I’m changing the narrative and rewriting my own story.

Trinity later calls her Knockouts title win monumental to the sport of wrestling because it was about overcoming challenges.

This is so much bigger than pro wrestling. It’s about life and overcoming challenges. I chose to keep pushing forward. It feels really good to come out on the other side.

Ending the interview, Trinity says that she nearly stepped away from pro wrestling for good, but the support of the fans kept her in the business.

The support, it’s everything. That’s what made me continue. The negativity on social media got to me, and I felt so broken down mentally that I didn’t want to come back to wrestling, but the fans constantly brought me positivity. Their care gave me that confidence and belief in myself. That’s who I’m rocking with: them.

Trinity signed with IMPACT back in May.