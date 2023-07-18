Vickie Guerrero is once again a free agent.

It was revealed earlier this year that Guerrero would be leaving the company this month, and Guerrero then confirmed that her contract was not being renewed. The two sides reportedly agreed to let Guerrero’s contract expire.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Guerrero’s contract has officially expired, and she is no longer with the company. Guerrero has not been on the road with AEW since February when she was asked to stay at home.

Guerrero’s social media profiles have been deactivated since early April following a public row with family members after her younger daughter, Sherilyn, accused Vickie’s husband, Kris Benson, of sexually assaulting her in 2020. Guerrero was removed from the AEW website roster around that time.

It was reported in late February that Guerrero received a job offer from a shopping network, perhaps the Home Shopping Network, but this was before she family issues went public on social media in April. There’s no word yet on if she will be jumping into that new line of work as previously believed.

Guerrero, who graduated from Herzing University with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration in August 2019 after receiving a 2018 WWE Talent Scholarship, debuted with AEW in December 2019 as a guest commentator. She later began managing Nyla Rose, and briefly led Andrade El Idolo. She was managing Rose and Marina Shafir when officials asked her to stay home. Guerrero also worked heavily on the AEW Heels brand while with the company, and helped contribute to a number of AEW’s digital projects.

