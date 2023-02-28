Vickie Guerrero reportedly has a new gig outside of the world of pro wrestling.

As noted, it was revealed earlier this week that Guerrero is set to finish up with AEW soon as her contract is expiring in July. The two sides agreed to let Guerrero’s contract expire. The report came days after Guerrero tweeted a photo from the Tampa Bay, FL airport, and commented on the journey ahead.

“Today a new journey begins…..my life is fulfilled with excitement and new opportunities [folded hands emoji],” she wrote a few days back with the photo seen below.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Guerrero has received an opportunity from a shopping network, and she will be involved with that.

There’s no word yet on what the new gig consists of, but it’s worth noting that the Home Shopping Network is based out of St. Petersburg, Florida, which is in the Tampa Bay area.

Guerrero, who graduated from Herzing University with a Bachelor of Science in healthcare administration in August 2019 after receiving a 2018 WWE Talent Scholarship, debuted with AEW in December 2019 as a guest commentator. She later began managing Nyla Rose, and briefly led Andrade El Idolo. She is currently managing Rose and Marina Shafir. Guerrero has also worked heavily on the AEW Heels brand, and has helped contribute to a number of AEW digital projects.

Below is the aforementioned tweet:

Today a new journey begins…..my life is fulfilled with excitement and new opportunities🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EsOBqretUg — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) February 23, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.