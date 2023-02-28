AEW World Champion MJF says he is ready for his showdown with Bryan Danielson at the March 5th Revolution pay-per-view.

The Salt of the Earth took to Twitter to hype up his showdown with The American Dragon, which will be a 60-minute Iron Man matchup, where the competitor with the most pinfalls and submissions will be crowned the victor. In his post, MJF promises to not only carry “The Dragon,” but carry his championship out of California.

March 5th. I carry the company. I carry the dragon. I carry the Belt out of the god forsaken state of California.

As of right now, MJF is expected to retain the title according to the early betting odds. You can check out his tweet below.