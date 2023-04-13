Vickie Guerrero and her husband Kris Benson have issued a statement to deny recent allegations of sexual assault and abandonment made by Vickie’s youngest daughter, Sherilyn Guerrero.

Sherilyn, the middle daughter to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, took to TikTok this month and accused Vickie’s husband of sexually assaulting her while the family was on a cruise ship in 2020. Sherilyn also accused her mother of cutting all contact after she was told about the alleged assault. It was also insinuated that another person was assaulted by Benson.

The video, seen below, was captioned with, “I have waited so long and tried my hardest to put it all behind me but its time i start MY healing journey. Im done being silent, its not helping my mental health. I could never fit this into 3 minutes anyways so i feel the fact im allowed 10 minutes, well its the best way i can sum up everything. Please respect my family & i want nothing but love for them…. I am done being silent though while they go on not worried about me, its time i worry about myself [heart emoji]”

Vickie responded in a now-deleted Instagram post, and accused Sherilyn of being drunk on the cruise, adding that she would see Sherilyn in court, and that they would no longer be related.

Vickie wrote, “There are two sides to a story! Over 15 years my relationship with Sherilyn has been hostile and I have tried to deal with a narcissist person. Not only myself but close friends of Sherilyn of over 10 years and family have cut ties with her because of her manic behaviors. I tried to do therapy with Sherilyn but she always said NO and that I am sick not her. Sherilyn please tell your side of your character of being drunk on the cruise and having guys in your room then crying because you think you were raped then demanded us to go to a pharmacy in Bahamas for Plan B. You want to play dirty and sling Kris and I thru the mud….I have my own pile of mud FROM YOU. Are you enjoying the 2 cars that Kris bought you, the 3 apartments you bailed out of, and the 2 surgeries we paid for you. Your lies will catch up and I feel bad for you. Sherilyn, not once have you spoken to Kris about the situation, but you can go on social media and tell all….but that’s how you communicate….another example of you manipulating and harassing others. I am so done with you and tired of the years of your manipulation, lies, and disrespect. I kept quiet for years because you never seeked therapy to learn how to have an adult conversation with me. It has always been your way or nothing at all. Ok Sherilyn, not only will I see you in court but you and I will no longer be related. For the fans who feel entitled to comment…FUCK YOU….you hear one side of a story and you feel entitled to comment on something you know nothing about.”

Following Vickie’s statement, Chavo Guerrero Jr. issued a statement and said he supports his cousin Sherilyn, and has for some time.

“Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima! [heart emoji],” Chavo tweeted.

Former WWE talent Shaul Guerrero, Eddie’s oldest daughter, also issued a lengthy statement in response to her sister’s allegations. She seemingly confirmed that there was an incident, but said Sherilyn was not abandoned by the family.

Shaul wrote, “I am deeply saddened at the state my family has been in for years. What my sister stated happened on the cruise was true. She did get SA’d by my stepfather. SA is NEVER okay and she has every right to talk about it. Was it rape…no. But it was unwanted touching which is absolutely unacceptable and traumatizing. This incident tore an even deeper wedge into our family than what was there before. My mother and sister have had a deeply tumultuous relationship for years, same with my sister and I. After this incident on the cruise we all went into various forms of therapy in order to heal. My sister has led the public to believe we abandoned her after the SA which is not true. The family went into various forms of therapy and Mom & Kris helped Sherilyn get on her feet again by helping her financially as they have done for Sherilyn since she was 22. Does this solve the wounds-absolutely not, but she was not abandoned after this incident. Family or not I have refused people in my life who do not treat me with respect. I have refused to continue my role in my family where I play peacekeeper especially when I am states away and can’t referee properly. Sherilyn I will once again offer to do therapy with you so we can sort out our relationship. Morn has offered the same these past years as we all know we need a professional to be in the room if we are going to talk to each other. You have never stepped forward to want to mend the relationship or take us up on therapy despite us saying we will take care of the details and finances. Sherilyn what happened to you was not okay. What happened on that cruise tore an even deeper wedge into our family. But the reason why we all don’t talk is a deep well of tangled hurt and complication that I can barely understand let alone the fans that think they know our family. I’m so sad that we are dealing with all of this hurt publicly now. I hope the family that is supporting you will hold your hand and give you the support you need. That family does not include me due to the verbal and emotional abuse you have subjected me to over many years. My boundaries matter just as yours do and until you agree to meet with a therapist to work this out, then we will continue to heal separately. I hope you find healing.”

Kaylie Guerrero, Eddie’s third daughter, also issued a brief Instagram statement in support of her half-sister.

Vickie and her husband then issued a statement last night through their lawyer, Reese Campbell of Houston, TX.

The statement reads, “Kris and Vickie Benson vehemently deny Sherilyn Guerrero’s recent allegations of sexual assault and abandonment. Ms. Guerrero’s unsubstantiated accusations have caused the Bensons to suffer public ridicule, scorn, derision, and humiliation. Kris and Vickie fully appreciate the seriousness of allegations of this nature and the need for public support of sexual assault survivors; however, they ask that you withhold final judgment on this matter until they have an opportunity to bring Ms. Guerrero and her claims into a court of law where judgment is based on facts and merit.”

Vickie, who has been managing Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose, was recently removed from the AEW roster. Before the allegations were made, she has been scheduled to leave the company when her contract expires in July. Vickie recently revealed that she has taken a Home Shopping Network gig in Florida.

You can see the related full posts below:

