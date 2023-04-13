NJPW announced this morning that AEW superstar Orange Cassidy will defend the International Championship against Gabriel Kidd at today’s Collision in Philadelphia event. This match was confirmed as a title match after Cassidy’s successful defense on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

Below is the final card for NJPW Collision In Philadelphia:

ROH Pure Rules Match

Alex Coughlin vs. Tracy Williams

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Contender’s Tournament

Lance Archer vs. Juice Robinson

AEW International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Gabriel Kidd

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA and Chase Owens vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Rocky Romero and Fred Rosser

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and Lio Rush

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion El Desperado and Volador Jr. vs. Kevin Knight and Delirious