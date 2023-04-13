AEW has officially announced thee Forbidden Door II go-home editions of Dynamite and Rampage.

While AEW is not returning to Chicago for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view like they did with the inaugural event in 2022, they have announced that the June 21 Dynamite will be held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The June 23 Rampage will also be taped that night.

Tickets for the June 21 Dynamite and Rampage tapings will go on sale Friday, April 21 at 11am ET via AEWtix.com.

AEW previously announced that the post-Forbidden Door II Dynamite and Rampage tapings will be held at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on June 28. Tickets are on sale now.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II is scheduled for Sunday, June 25 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. No matches have been announced as of this writing.

