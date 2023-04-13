Chris Jericho is excited for AEW’s debut in the United Kingdom this summer.

Tony Khan revealed 8 days ago that on August 27th AEW will be hosting ALL IN from Wembley Stadium in London, a venue that could hold up to 90,000 fans for the four-year-old promotion. The Ocho spoke about this monumental gamble during a recent interview with Tim & Eli on Battleground.

From a business standpoint, it was a great move and big time move for Tony Khan to book Wembley. There have been a couple of times over the years; first time in Toronto, ‘Should have booked a stadium.’ First time in Los Angeles, ‘Should have booked a stadium.’ This time, our first time in the UK, ‘Should’ve booked a stadium,’ we do, and of course, people are like, ‘You’re crazy. It’s too big.’

Jericho says that there were other venues in London that AEW definitely could have gone to at first, but believes that having it at Wembley creates a larger impact, even calling it a cultural event.

We could have done the O2, which is a great arena, we could have done Craven Cottage, which is the venue Tony owns, I believe, with Fulham. Going to Wembley is like, ‘Hold my beer, check this shit out.’ It’s going to be massive and has the potential to sell even more than what the pundits are expecting because I think it’s going to be a cultural event.

While making no guarantees, Jericho does think AEW could score more than 50,000 fans in the stadium.

The fact is, when something becomes cool, that’s when more people want to go. Not to mention the fact that we have a huge television presence and a huge fanbase in the UK. I’m not guaranteeing it or predicting it, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we ended up with 60,000 to 70,000 people in that joint.

Jericho defeated Keith Lee in the main event of last night’s AEW Dynamite. Full results to that show can be found here. Check out Jericho’s interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)