Renee Paquette recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a wide range of topics, including what the key differences are between working for WWE and working her current job at AEW.

Paquette begins by breaking down the similarities of the two companies, specifically how hectic the day of a broadcast can be. However, she does note that shooting backstage promos is a bit different in AEW as they don’t have a team of writers like WWE does.

Yeah of course, I mean in terms of like wrestling is wrestling. Day of show is always a little bit crazy, ‘What’s happening, are things changing, is this what’s happening?’ That happens in both places for sure. There’s a fun energy, it’s a different energy and that’s something that took me a little bit to adjust to because I’m so used to… I was at WWE for eight years, so to know be in a similar environment to that, but it’s not the exact same environment as that, it’s cool to kind of like figure that out and figure out the ropes. It’s fun doing the backstage promos there. I think with WWE having their writers and having written promos for a majority of the people, that definitely serves a purpose and there is a benefit to that, but it’s fun to hop on the set and go ‘What are we saying? What are we doing? What do we need to try to accomplish here?’ Just trying to connect the dots to make the most sense of those promos, it’s a fun challenge. I like it.

Staying on that subject, Pauqette states that the freedom of creativity allows her to give more input when talents are shooting a promo with her.

It’s cool to be able to have that input and to try to make sense of it. You’ve got two hours of TV time for Dynamite, an hour for Rampage, trying to get the proper storytelling in place for each show to make the most sense with usually a pretty small amount of time. If you’re given two minutes for a promo, that’s a lot of time. When you have sixty seconds to try and accomplish [getting those points across], it’s really fun trying to figure out how to make it make sense.

Aside from her work in AEW Paquette hosts the popular Sessions podcast, where she interviews talents all across the pro wrestling industry. Her latest interview was with Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto in WWE. You can check out highlights from their chat here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)