AEW President Tony Khan, along with wrestling legend Nigel McGuinness, announced on this evening’s Dynamite that AEW will making its debut in the United Kingdom on August 27th from Wembley Stadium.

The show will be called AEW All In London, which is a callback to the famous All In show that took place back in 2018 that would eventually lead to the birth of the promotion. An official press release was issued giving full details on the event. Check that out below.

#AEW’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27! Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at https://t.co/YIOZYIJTET pic.twitter.com/JX1gnnr7XF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023