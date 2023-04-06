FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) are your new AEW tag team champions.
The Top Guys defeated The Gunns (Austin & Colten) in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite, which took place from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. This marks FTR’s second tag title run in AEW, with their first coming back in 2020.
This also means that FTR is sticking around AEW as there was the added stipulation that if they lose they would leave the promotion forever.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
An aggressive start to this #AEW World Tag Team Championship bout!#TheGunns (c) vs. #FTR on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/VeAaVVssz3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
.@coltengunn driving @CashWheelerFTR right into the mat!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/jrbPC1WcSa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
.@DaxFTR is a man on a mission!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SLPH8DRKYn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Pristine teamwork by #FTR!@DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/5XunQjpSjM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
#AndeNEW!!!#FTR are the NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions!@DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR
What an incredible night of action here on #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/RYsKFzvsou
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.