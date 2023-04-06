FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) are your new AEW tag team champions.

The Top Guys defeated The Gunns (Austin & Colten) in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite, which took place from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. This marks FTR’s second tag title run in AEW, with their first coming back in 2020.

This also means that FTR is sticking around AEW as there was the added stipulation that if they lose they would leave the promotion forever.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@DaxFTR is a man on a mission! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SLPH8DRKYn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023

