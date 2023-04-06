Jamie Hayter is still your AEW Women’s Champion.
The 27-year-old superstar defeated Riho on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island New York. Hayter scored the win after she connected with her Hayterade (ripcord clothesline) finisher. She won the championship back at Full Gear 2022 and has made three successful defenses since.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
