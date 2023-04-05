AEW World Trios Championship: House of Black (c) vs. Best Friends

AEW Dynamite 3/29/23

Live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary and we’re starting with a grudge match!

Match #1. Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

JAY WHITE IS HERE! WHITE AND JUICE ATTACK STARKS! Starks tries to fight back but the Bullet Club gain the upper hand. BLADE RUNNER TO STARKS! SWITCHBLADE IS ALL ELITE!

Winner: No Contest

Rating: ************************

Tony Schiavone is in the back with Chris Jericho. Jericho starts talking about Daniel Garcia last week and in comes Keith Lee. Lee can’t help but overhear the term “disrespect,” and Lee wants to teach Jericho some respect next week in Milwaukee.

Match #2. AEW World Trios Championship: House of Black vs. Best Friends

Trent’s mom is back! Sue! Sue! Sue! Black and Trent to start. Up and over by Trent and a back suplex but Black rolls him up for two. Meteora by Trent gets two. Chuck gets the tag and gets rolling leg tripped. Brody in now who chops the bejesus out of Chuck but misses a senton. Matthews in now but gets an arm ringer for his troubles and here’s Cassidy! Buddy ducks an Orange Punch and blocks a satellite DDT before lawn-darting Cassidy into the top turnbuckle. King in now as he takes out the rest of the Best Friends on the apron. The fight spills to the outside but Cassidy hits a hurricanrana. Trent with a dive to the outside but he gets caught and powerbombed on the apron! House of Black now making quick tags and keeping Trent isolated in their corner. Enziguiri by Trent who tags Cassidy. Cassidy with a diving cross body on Black and sends Matthews and King to the outside. Best Friends launch Cassidy to the outside and he takes out everyone. Double chokeslam/powerbomb combo to Black gets a two count. Rising knee by Matthews to Trent. Bossman Slam to Chuck by King. Knee by Trent to Matthews. Brainbuster by Black to Trent! Orange kicks to Black and Black punts Cassidy in the face instead. Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy! Trent gets the tag and hits a double dropkick Piledriver by Trent to Black! Piledriver to Matthews! Piledriver to King is blocked but a knee by Chuck and an Orange Punch finalize the piledriver attempt! One, two, no! Lariat by King to Cassidy. Chuck and Matthews are legal and a stomp to the face by Matthews after blocking Soul Food! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW Trios Champions: House of Black

Rating: ***1/4. Well on it’s way to something awesome here but the commercial break slowed it down. Still, entertaining stuff and the House of Black always deliver.

Match #3. AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Riho

Head scissors by Riho to start that gets two. Both women trade pinning combinations but Riho connects with a running dropkick. Gutbuster by Hayter gets a two count. Hayter charges but Riho side steps, but gets booted in the head on the apron anyway. Hayter looks for an apron brainbuster but changes her mind and connects with a uranage instead! Back in the ring and Hayter gets a two count. Hayter in control throughout the PIP, running Riho face-first into the turnbuckles and putting the boots to her in the corner. Riho hits a low dropkick and a Tiger Feint Kick. Diving crossbody off the top by Riho gets two. Snap German suplex by Riho! Dragon suplex now! One, two, no! Hayter is up and connects with a neckbreaker and a basement lariat for two! Superplex by Hayter now and a brainbuster attempt but Riho counters with a spike DDT! Both women trade shots in the center of the ring but a rolling elbow by Hayter gets a close two count. Hayter gets caught on the top rope now and Riho comes off with a hurricanrana! Running double knees to a seated Hayter! Hayter gets her foot on the rope just before the three count! Riho looks for a Dragon suplex into the turnbuckle but Hayter escapes. Riho looks for a back slide but Hayter maintains wrist control and hits the lariat! Two count. Hayter holds on to the wrist, Hayterade seals it!

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Jamie Hayter

Rating: ***3/4. Heck of a battle here between two fantastic wrestlers. Riho fights great from underneath and Hayter had to dig deep for the win. All action here.

The Outcasts are here and applaud Jamie Hayter’s title defense tonight. The Outcasts say one of them will take the title from Hayter, but which one?

Acclaimed very politely decline the JAS invitation to join them. There’s a lot of scissoring.

IT’S NATIONAL MJF DAY.

As a Long Islander, I’ve not done my part and I feel poorly about that. MJF sings “Pennies From Heaven” to start. Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino is here and tells everyone that MJF is the pride of Long Island. April 5th is officially known as MJF Day, and MJF is given the key to Long Island.

MJF leads a “you deserve it” chant for himself. The only thing Jungle Boy will ever have is a girlfriend with a wandering eye and a tiny little penis. Welp.

MJF suffers from ADD and gets an “A D D” chant. No matter how hard MJF would try to focus in school, it wasn’t happening for him. Mrs. Benedict was his 8th grade teacher and would never give him a break. Mrs. Benedict would always say MJF would never amount to anything, but MJF said he was going to be a champion pro wrestler one day. Don’t be a Mrs. Benedict, don’t be a “stupid *****.” Work hard, Long Island kids, and one day… you can succeed just like MJF.

MJF then demands an encore but a masked man with the cymbals interrupts, and it’s Jungle Boy! Jungle Boy and MJF have a pull apart brawl as the next match gets underway…

Match #4. Sammy Guevara vs. Komander

Guevara blindsides Komander with a knee and both men run in and out of the ring until Guevara connects with a sky high springboard moonsault to the outside! Guevara back in the ring and comes off the top rope but eats a superkick! Komander now walks the ropes and comes off the middle with a shooting star press! Komander gets on the top rope on the opposite side of the ring, walks the ropes, and springboards to the outside but Sammy catches him with an anti-air flying knee! Guevara in control throughout the break, grounding Komander with a chin lock. Vertical suplex by Guevara but Komander lands on the apron, springboards back in with a poisonrana! One, two, no! Guevara rolls to the outside and Komander walks from the opposite side of the ring ropes again, but lands the twisting plancha! Komander up top, walks the ropes and lands on his feet. Running boot sends Guevara to the floor, but Guevara gets back in the ring before Komander can complete the dive. Komander changes course and hits a springboard Phoenix Splash off the top rope! One, two, no! Shooting Star Press but Guevara gets his knees up! Two count. GTH countered into a cradle for two. Superkick sends Komander into the corner. Guevara goes up top but Komander hits an enziguiri and walks the ropes from the other side again but Guevara dives and hits him with a cutter off the top! GTH and this one is over!

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Rating: ***1/4. If this is your type of match, you’ll love it. Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo bring the new luchadore style in to AEW and the crowd are reacting to the unbelievable moves. Good win for Guevara, who’s on his way to a showdown with MJF, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy, aka the Four Pillars of AEW.

Tony Schiavone joins Guevara in the ring. Guevara says what he does is wrestle, unlike the champ. MJF’s pillar wasn’t built by him, it was built by the people he used to get there.

Match #5. FTW World Championship: Hook (c) vs. Ethan Page w/ Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy

Hook ducks a right hand by Page and plants him with a t-bone suplex. Hook follows Page outside but Page posts him on the steps and then the ring post. Page calls for the Twist of Fate but Hook hits a Twist of Fate of his own! Kassidy is up on the ring now to distract the referee as Page grabs the FTW World Title! Matt Hardy grabs the title from Page and cracks him with it. Hook locks in RedRum and this one is over.

Winner and STILL FTW World Champion: Hook

Rating: NR.

Nigel McGuinness is here with Tony Khan! Tony Khan has announced AEW All-In will take place on August 27th in London, England. Here’s Adam Cole to announce that AEW All-In will be from WEMBLEY STADIUM!

Match #6. Trios Match: Blackpool Combat Club vs. ???

BCC pounce and we don’t even get the other wrestlers names here. Hammer and anvil elbows by Yuta and he taps out one of the poor fellas.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: NR

Danielson grabs a mic, and says he was at home with his family… but you know who else he loves? Jon Moxley. Claudio Castagnoli. And even Wheeler Yuta, who’s a little shithead. Danielson says that the BCC are the only real pro wrestlers in the building tonight, and the losers they just beat look like amateurs that the EVPs would have hired.

Enter Hangman Page.

Page gets mugged by the entire BCC. Danielson still has the mic and tells us he loves the BCC, and nobody loves Hangman Page. NOBODY IS COMING TO SAVE HANGMAN PAGE.

Danielson knows what love is… as he brandishes a screwdriver. Danielson has been teaching his kids how to fix a house, and he’s here to fix AEW of all these amateurs.

Danielson takes a screwdriver to the EYE of Hangman Page! EVERYONE IS AN AMATEUR!

Match #7. AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Gunn Club (c) vs. FTR

Gunn Club coming out to “Many Men” by 50 Cent is a tremendous entrance maneuver. Colten and Cash start, and Colten gets slapped in the face. Drop toe hold and a running elbow drop combo by FTR. Assisted leg drop by FTR gets a two count. Gunn’s reconvene on the outside but Cash hits a baseball slide to Colten. Austin dropkicks Cash off the apron and sends him into the guard rail. Knee lift and lariat combo now by the Gunn’s gets two. Gunns in control throughout the PIP as they’ve cut the ring in half and Cash is in trouble. Dax gets the hot tag and clears house. Mounted punches in the corner to both men and a diving crossbody to Austin. Austin rebounds and looks for a Sharpshooter but Dax cradles for two. Double draping DDT by FTR to Austin! Austin in trouble now as FTR looks for a spike piledriver and they nail it! One, two, no! FTR looking for the Big Rig but Austin shoves Dax into Cash! 3:10 to Yuma by the Gunn Club but Dax makes the save! Cash throws Colten to the outside and it’s the Big Rig to Austin! One, two, NO! Colten pulls the referees leg out and breaks up the count. Fameasser to Dax by Austin! Two count. Austin looks for a Pedigree but Cash gets a backslide for a two count. Cradle by Dax gets another two count. Jackknife cover by Dax gets two. Austin with a blatant low blow because they want the DQ! The DQ means FTR doesn’t get the titles. Paul Turner doesn’t call the DQ but Gunns hit 3:10 to Yuma on Cash! Dax now set up on the top rope but fights Austin off. Colten slides the belt to Austin but referee stops it. The other belt is in the ring now as Dax fights Colten off the apron. Dax comes off the top with the headbutt and Austin holds the belt up and Dax connects with the belt! One, two, thr-no! Tag to Austen now and they’re looking for the 3:10 to Yuma. Dax fights out and Cash comes off the top with a sunset flip as Dax rolls up Austin for the three!

Winners and NEW AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR

Rating: ***. Well the right team won and it looks like FTR is staying right where they are. The Gunns really were transitional champions and there’s nothing wrong with that, as going from The Acclaimed to FTR wouldn’t have made much sense. The match was good, but not what we’ve become accustomed to from FTR, however.

Final Thoughts: Exciting two hours show tonight that flew by. The MJF Appreciation Day stuff was entertaining, I think I’m just having a hard time with Jungle Boy and Sammy posing a threat to the title. TK’s announcement was cool, but honestly signing Nigel McGuinness and Switchblade the same day were far more important to me. The BCC vs. Elite stuff continued forward, AEW Women’s World Championship matches continue to rule, and FTR are staying put. 7.75/10.