Brock Lesnar talks Paul Heyman.

The Beast spoke about the Wiseman during a recent chat with his old UFC friend/”rival” Daniel Cormier during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Lesnar still can’t believe that he broke into wrestling with Heyman at his side and the two are continuing to break barriers in WWE to this day.

It’s been a crazy ride, too, when you think about it. I broke into this business with Paul Heyman as my mouthpiece. Here I am, 23 years later, and I’m carrying my own stick. So it’s crazy how things have evolved.

Staying on the subject of Heyman, the multi-time world champion says his former advocate wears a lot of hats in WWE and that the industry as a whole wouldn’t be what it is today without him.

Without Paul Heyman, this business wouldn’t be what it is. It truly wouldn’t, especially in the last year. Paul, behind the scenes, carries and does and wears a lot of hats for this company. He’s greatly respected and very appreciated.

Lesnar is currently involved in a feud with Cody Rhodes after he attacked The American Nightmare on this past Monday’s edition of Raw. You can read about what happened here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)