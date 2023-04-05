AEW World Champion MJF says he will once again save pro wrestling on tonight’s Dynamite from Long Island, New York.

MJF took to Twitter and wrote, “Today. I save professional wrestling…..again.”

Tonight’s Dynamite will feature a celebration for MJF Day. The man himself took to Twitter and announced the following rules for MJF Day:

* If you see MJF, you have to admit he’s better than you and you know it, then hand him 50 bucks. * Everyone who attends UBS Arena must come with a scarf or be refused entry. * Everyone who attends the show must buy MJF merch or be escorted of the premises. * Everyone who is not attending the show must buy MJF merch at shopaew.com. * When you wake up on MJF Day you must listen to at least 3 songs by the following artists: Louis Prima, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Sammy Davis Jr. and Justin Bieber. * And lastly, if you see a homeless person on the street kick them in the ribs.

He captioned the rules with, “If there is spelling or punctuation issues I didn’t make this. Deal with it.”

On a related note, MJF appeared in Oyster Bay, NY this week to receive the key to the town, which is near his hometown of Plainview, NY on Long Island, the host city for tonight’s Dynamite. As seen in the photos and video below, MJF was presented the key by Town Supervisor Joe Saladino. It was declared that April 5 will be MJF Day from here on out.

“Just took a step back and I had a very deep introspective thought,” he wrote. “If you told 10 year old max at 27 he’d be strapped with the World Heavyweight Championship driving his Porsche to the Long Island Town Hall to receive the key to Long Island and have April 5th be officially announced forevermore as MJF day you know what he would say? lil Maxwell-‘Duh.'”

