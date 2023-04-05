Tuesday’s live post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT drew 555,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 10.48% from last week’s 620,000 viewers for the taped Stand & Deliver go-home show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 18.75% from last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 18.66% from the 209,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #42 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #11 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #62 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #68 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, tied with February 28, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with February 28 and January 31. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 10.48% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 18.75% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 12.04% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 7.14% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was also the post-Stand & Deliver show.

Cable news coverage of President Trump’s charges and his speech on the matter dominated TV for the night. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.58 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.462 million viewers.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.544.million viewers, also drawing a 0.49 key demo rating. Univision’s El Amor Invencible topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.51 rating, also drawing 1.653 million viewers.

Tuesday’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – fallout from Stand & Deliver, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defending against Axiom, a promo from new NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell, Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Tony D’Angelo vs. Pretty Deadly, Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer, plus an in-ring celebration for new NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, which was the show-closer.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.