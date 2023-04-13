Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Champion.

OC defeated Buddy Matthews on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Milwaukee, his 18th successful defense of the title since he won it from PAC last fall. Matthews nearly dethroned Cassidy on several occasions, but the champ managed to trap the challenger in a cradle for the victory.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@snm_buddy relentlessly going after the injured hand of the Champion @orangecassidy! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Z6CtpAdMHb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.